Productive equity | a chilometri zero L’analisi di Scardovi Hope

Productive equity
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a formiche©
L’Italia è, per le dimensioni del suo risparmio finanziario privato, l’ottavo Paese al mondo, con circa ...

Productive equity, a chilometri zero. L’analisi di Scardovi (Hope) (Di mercoledì 29 giugno 2022) L’Italia è, per le dimensioni del suo risparmio finanziario privato, l’ottavo Paese al mondo, con circa 5mila miliardi di euro. La sola componente liquida (conti correnti bancari e depositi postali infruttiferi) è pari a circa 2mila miliardi di euro – e oggi pesantemente soggetta alla tassa subdola e ingiusta dell’inflazione, che ne abbatte radicalmente il potere d’acquisto. Nonostante questo, secondo Aifi, la quota a livello europeo dei fondi comuni di diritto italiano è pari ad appena l’1,6%, rispetto al 20-30% di Lussemburgo e Irlanda e al 15-20% di Francia e Germania. L’industria del risparmio gestito italiano può oggi contribuire a indirizzare e risolvere questi ossimori, perseguendo fondamentalmente due obiettivi. In primis, per contribuire a ricapitalizzare e trasformare le imprese e città italiane, una quota rilevante di tali risparmi deve essere investita nell’economia reale ...
