Action Launcher arriva alla versione 50 e fa dietrofront: ora più funzioni sono gratis (Di venerdì 24 giugno 2022) Action Launcher si aggiorna alla versione 50 introducendo diverse novità e diminuendo la quantità di funzioni esclusive dell'app a pagamento. L'articolo proviene da TuttoAndroid.
Sembra un problema legato al launcher di sistema Realme, visto che con un software di terze parti come Action Launcher il collegamento viene creato correttamente, tuttavia meglio una segnalazione in ...

