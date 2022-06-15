TEKKEN World Tour 2022 - registrazione aperta ai giocatoriPUBBLICATO IL DLC DI HEXTECH MAYHEM: A LEAGUE OF LEGENDS STORYFallout 76 | Aggiornamento “Tempra alla prova” disponibile ...La piccola Elena Del Pozzo non è stata rapita : la madre ha fatto ...Apex Legend Mobile - Disponibile un nuovo aggiornamentoApex Legends - Storie di Frontiera: Affari di famiglia”Trust riceve per il 2022 la medaglia d’argento di EcoVadisAssassin's Creed compie 15 anni e inizia oggi i festeggiamentiENTRA NEL MONDO DARK FANTASY DI WO LONG: FALLEN DYNASTYEstate in sicurezza: con iotty la casa è a prova di ladroUltime Blog

European Wellness and ABH Group to Establish World-Class Anti-Aging | Longevity | and Disease Prevention Center in Santorini | Greece

European Wellness
- ATHENS, Greece, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- European Wellness International GMBH (EW Group) has ...

European Wellness International GMBH (EW Group) has signed a Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) with ABH Clinical Prevention and Age Management S.A. (ABH Group), joining forces to Establish a medical, Wellness, and aesthetic retreat Center in the heart of Santorini, Greece. Set against the backdrop of one of the World's most picturesque islands, the exclusive, co-branded EW-ABH Center will feature cutting-edge biological regenerative, health and Wellness solutions – including proprietary integrative health and cell therapies and age management products and services – that will set it apart as one of the most ...
