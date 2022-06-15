European Wellness and ABH Group to Establish World-Class Anti-Aging | Longevity | and Disease Prevention Center in Santorini | Greece

Leggi su iltempo

(Di mercoledì 15 giugno 2022) - ATHENS,, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/International GMBH (EW) has signed a Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) with ABH Clinicaland Age Management S.A. (ABH), joining forces toa medical,, and aesthetic retreatin the heart of. Set against the backdrop of one of the's most picturesque islands, the exclusive, co-branded EW-ABHwill feature cutting-edge biological regenerative, health andsolutions – including proprietary integrative health and cell therapies and age management products and services – that will set it apart as one of the most ...