Brave and Beautiful anticipazioni: matrimonio di Cesur e Suhan è un disastro, finisce malissimo (Di lunedì 6 giugno 2022) Cesur e Suhan arrivano all’altare ma qualcosa va storto e la donna si sente male. Cosa accadrà in Brave and Beautiful? Cesur e Suhan sposi, Brave and Beautiful (Gazetemag screenshot)Cesur e Suhan finiranno all’altare ma il matrimonio avrà un epilogo disastroso. Scopriamo insieme cosa accadrà nella soap turca di Brave and Beautiful, che va in onda tutti i giorni dal lunedì al venerdì alle ore 16 su Canale 5, dopo il daytime dell’Isola dei Famosi. Il giorno più bello per i protagonisti della soap turca sarà completamente rovinato, ma andiamo con ordine. Cesur aveva promesso a Suhan di lasciarsi tutto il passato alle ...Leggi su direttanews
