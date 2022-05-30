AMANE ADVISORS MERGES WITH A VACCANI & PARTNERS AG AVP | COMBINING LEADING EXPERT ADVISORS IN WATER | RESOURCE RECOVERY AND THE CIRCULAR ECONOMY

Leggi su iltempo

(Di lunedì 30 maggio 2022) OXFORD, UK, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/, the premier global strategic advisory firm focused on theindustry, has announced that it has mergedA.AG (AVP), aconsultancy firm providingise and dedicated research in the areas of sustainability and; energy. Based in Zurich, Switzerland, AVP has specialized in providing services in strategy consulting, M;A advisory, strategic partnering, and industry research to a range of clients across the cleantech, environmental and energy sectors since 1992,a focus on Europe, Asia and North America. "By ...