'Thor: Love and Thunder', il nuovo trailer con Christian Bale (Di martedì 24 maggio 2022) 'Thor: Love and Thunder' (Foto Marvel Studios) I fan lo aspettavano e ora possono dargli un'occhiata, grazie a un nuovo trailer: parliamo dell'antagonista principale del film 'Thor: Love and Thunder' . Leggi su quotidiano (Di martedì 24 maggio 2022) 'and' (Foto Marvel Studios) I fan lo aspettavano e ora possono dargli un'occhiata, grazie a un: parliamo dell'antagonista principale del film 'and' .

Advertising

movietele : Rilasciati nuovi trailer e poster italiani del film #ThorLoveAndThunder dei #MarvelStudios, che rivelano nuovi dett… - intr0011 : Thor: Love and Thunder | Trailer Ufficiale - marvelcinemaita : Thor: Love and Thunder, il nuovo poster ufficiale conferma il ritorno di Lady Sif nell’MCU - marvelcinemaita : Thor: Love and Thunder, i fan reagiscono positivamente al look di Gorr: ‘È terrificante!’ - clevds : io non volevo vedere il trailer di thor love and thunder per non crearmi alte aspettative però tiktok mi sta sabotando -