Hertz Rent - A - Racer in Italia con Fiat 500 "Carlo" Icon - e omaggio ad Abarth (Di mercoledì 18 maggio 2022) Hertz Corporation e Shelby American hanno recentemente annunciato una partnership triennale, che prenderà il via con le Ford Mustang nell'esclusiva edizione Shelby 2022. Dalla prossima estate, questa ...Leggi su motori.quotidiano
Hertz Rent - A - Racer in Italia con Fiat 500 "Carlo" Icon - e omaggio ad AbarthRent a racer è un progetto Hertz che nasce nel 1966 con l'edizione limitata della Ford Mustang Shelby GT 350H'. 'In linea con l'operazione della nostra Corporation sul mercato interno anche noi in ...
Shelby GT500 - H by Hertz: la Ford Mustang da noleggio arriva a 912 cavalli... anche se solamente per un giorno Allora molto probabilmente l'americana Hertz potrebbe esaudirlo: ... che vuole rendere omaggio al programma 'Rent - a - Racer' che già permetteva di mettersi al ...
900 hp Ford Mustangs for rent from HertzHertz car rental company offers Ford Mustang Shelby GT500s with over 900 horsepower. But the offer is valid only in the United ...
