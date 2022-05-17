Huawei Announces CEE & Nordic European Region Enterprise ICT Roadshow 2022 to Accelerate Digital Transformation across Europe (Di martedì 17 maggio 2022) WARSAW, Poland, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/
This year, Huawei Enterprise in the CEE &; Nordic Region has announced plans for the ICT Roadshow 2022: Digital Transition to New Value Together. Huawei Enterprise Roadshow will drive through countries in Central Eastern and Nordic Europe to meet with customers, partners, media, and industry friends. From May to September 2022, a European tour will visit Poland, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Bulgaria, Greece, Turkey, Romania, Serbia, Austria, Czech, Slovakia, and Hungary. Visitors to the Huawei Roadshow will discover ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Huawei Announces CEE & Nordic European Region Enterprise ICT Roadshow 2022 to Accelerate Digital Transformation across EuropeHuawei believes that technology should not be in opposition to nature. Instead, it should help nature thrive and reduce the impact of human activities on the planet. During the roadshow, multiple ...
