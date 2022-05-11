XGIMI Elfin - un milione di dispositivi vendutiSmartphone Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S con fotocamera professionale Sconto ...Monopattino Elettrico Ripiegabile Segway Ninebot Sconto e OffertaPC Portatile Notebook Intel Celeron Jumper 13,3 Pollici Sconto e ...Previsioni Meteo : l'estate arriva anticipo con temperature fino a 30 ...Apple non li produrrà mai più iPodShireen Abu Akleh : Giornalista uccisa in diretta in CisgiordaniaXperia 10 IV: nuovo smartphone ultraleggero ad alta autonomiaNuovo Xperia 1 IV: l'asso nella manica per la creazione di contenutiPro + e Soft Cable sono i nuovi cavi Cellularline ad alte performanceUltime Blog

CATL' s EnerOne battery storage system won ees AWARD 2022

CATL EnerOne
CATL's EnerOne battery storage system won ees AWARD 2022 (Di mercoledì 11 maggio 2022)

On May 10 local time, EnerOne, CATL's trailblazing modular outdoor liquid cooling LFP BESS, won the ees AWARD at the ongoing The smarter E Europe, the largest platform for the energy industry in Europe, epitomizing CATL's innovative capabilities and achievements in the new energy industry. With the support of long-life cell technology and liquid-cooling cell to pack (CTP) technology, CATL rolled out LFP-based EnerOne in 2020, which features long service life, high integration and high level of safety. The cells with a capacity of 280 Ah have a discharge rate of 1C and cycle life of up to 10,000 cycles. The integrated frequency conversion liquid cooling system helps limit the temperature difference among cells ...
