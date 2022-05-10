Visionary Canadian Ag-Tech Company PIP International Launches Groundbreaking Technology (Di martedì 10 maggio 2022) Revolutionary UP.P™, Ultimate Pea Protein, Unlocks the Potential of Plant-Based Protein LETHBRIDGE, AB, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Canadian Ag-Tech plant-based processor, PIP International (PIP), announced today a Groundbreaking Technological breakthrough in plant proteins. The innovative Technology has finally cracked the code on pea protein's poor taste, colour, texture and compromised performance, driving "UP" industry standards and the potential to shift consumers' enjoyment of plant-based foods. UP.P™ or 'Ultimate Pea Protein' offers what no other pea protein can, a demonstrable visual appeal and superior functionality while providing a level of affordability that is attracting global attention from leading food manufacturers. In 2020, PIP International, a ...Leggi su iltempo
Canadian Ag-Tech plant-based processor, PIP International (PIP), announced today a Groundbreaking Technological breakthrough in plant proteins. The innovative Technology has finally cracked the code on pea protein's poor taste, colour, texture and compromised performance, driving "UP" industry standards and the potential to shift consumers' enjoyment of plant-based foods. UP.P™ or 'Ultimate Pea Protein' offers what no other pea protein can, a demonstrable visual appeal and superior functionality while providing a level of affordability that is attracting global attention from leading food manufacturers. In 2020, PIP International, a ...Leggi su iltempo
Advertising
Alida Announces New Edmonton Office to Propel Canadian Expansion PlansAlida, a leader in Total Experience Management (TXM) software, today announced it will be opening a new Edmonton, Alberta office in June 2022, with plans to hire over 100 employees by 2025. This ...
Visionary Canadian Ag-Tech Company PIP International Launches Groundbreaking TechnologyIn 2020, PIP International, a privately owned Canadian-controlled corporation, secured an exclusive master license agreement for the rights to use and sub-license a transformative "coercion" ...
Visionary CanadianSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Visionary Canadian