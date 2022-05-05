Maxeon Solar Technologies Unveils SunPower One, a Complete Home Energy Management Experience (Di giovedì 5 maggio 2022) A New Flexible and Open Solution Introducing Actionable Home Energy Insights and Battery Storage to Help Homeowners Optimize Their Clean Energy Investment SINGAPORE, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN), a global leader in Solar innovation and channels, today unveiled the SunPower One integrated Home Energy solution, which will be based on a flexible ecosystem of products and services, including Maxeon's market-leading Solar panels, as well as battery storage and actionable household Energy insights. Built upon a 35+ year history of Solar Energy industry leadership, ...Leggi su iltempo
Maxeon Solar Technologies Teams Up with OpenSolar to Provide Advanced Design and Proposal Tool to InstallersExclusive Software Streamlines Installer Workflow and Accelerates Business Growth SINGAPORE, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN), a global leader in solar innovation and channels, announced today a partnership with leading software provider, OpenSolar, to provide its trusted ...
Maxeon Solar Technologies Extends the Product, Power and Service Warranty on its Flagship Product Line to 40 Years3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN), a global leader in solar innovation and channels, today announced the launch of the solar industry's longest and most ...
Infineon Moves Austin Production Site to Renewable Power; Steps Toward 100 Percent Green Energy for U.S. Sites by the End of the YearInfineon Technologies AG , today announced that it has switched the operation of its Austin, Texas semiconductor factory, also known as "Fab25," to 100 percent renewable power. This represents a major ...
