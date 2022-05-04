La mission di Easy Diplomacy (Di mercoledì 4 maggio 2022) Supporto e guida efficace per le diplomazie fornendo gli strumenti giusti. È questa la missione di Easy Diplomacy. Dal 2011 costrusve soluzioni su misura per agevolare il conseguimento di obiettivi ambiziosi per i Paesi, attraverso un lavoro sinergico con il Mondo Diplomatico. La società nasce dall’esperienza professionale decennale della Dott.ssa Eloisa Piermaria all’Ambasciats d’Austria, prima presso la Santa Sede e poi all’Ambasciata d’Austria presso l’Italia e le Organizzazioni Internazionali. Qui ha acquisito il know-how specifico relativo alle necessità quotidiane del Corpo Diplomatico accreditato. Easy Diplomacy è costituita da una rete di professionisti e aziende con diversi background e approfondite conoscenze economiche e manageriali, per creare sinergie. Una società a cui poace pensare di ...Leggi su ildenaro
