Synapse Medicine raises €25M to help patients and healthcare professionals globally in the better use of medicines

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 1 marzo 2022) -today announced a new round of funding of, led by Korelya Capital, the investment fund created by Fleur Pellerin, who is joining the board of the company. Its historical investors (XAnge, MACSF, BNP Paribas Développement) complete the funding round. Mutuelles Impact is also contributing to the financing round as a new investor. It is the 3rd round of fund-raising in 3 years for the start-up, with a total of €35M. - The objective is to speed up deployment of its Medication Intelligence platform for the proper use ofs in Europe, the United States and Japan. Clement Goehrs, co-founder and CEO, and also a doctor and graduate of Stanford University, will continue the development in the United States by creating the New York office. - The company intends to triple its workforce to bring it ...