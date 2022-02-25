BANDAI NAMCO - ELDEN RING TITOLO PIÙ ATTESO DEL 2022 DISPONIBILEProfumi donna: è la personalità a definire la sceltaGRID Legends Recensione PS5Farming Simulator 22: Disponibile il secondo aggiornamento gratuitoROGUEBOOK: L’USCITA SU CONSOLE E NUOVI CONTENUTIGRID LEGENDS DISPONIBILE IN TUTTO IL MONDOEdward Gaming - Riot Games consegna gli anelli ai campioni del Mondo ...Arriva Kone XP - mouse da gaming PC di ROCCAT disponibile il Pre-orderLEGO e Vespa celebrano il Made in Italy con il nuovo set LEGO VESPA ...GTA Online - Ricompense Contratti confidenziali, missioni ...Ultime Blog

VIDEO Real Madrid | Ancelotti | “Ucraina? Guerra nel 2022 è strana Lunin non è sereno”

VIDEO Real
Le dichiarazioni di Carlo Ancelotti, tecnico del Real Madrid, a proposito del conflitto in Ucraina e ...

VIDEO Real Madrid, Ancelotti: “Ucraina? Guerra nel 2022 è strana. Lunin non è sereno” (Di venerdì 25 febbraio 2022) Le dichiarazioni di Carlo Ancelotti, tecnico del Real Madrid, a proposito del conflitto in Ucraina e dello stato d'animo del suo portiere, Andrij Lunin
Ancelotti: "La guerra nel 2022 è strana. Lunin non è sereno"

L'allenatore del Real Madrid Carlo Ancelotti commenta la guerra in Ucraina e lo stato d'animo del suo portiere Andriy Lunin.

