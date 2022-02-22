Justin Bieber positivo al Covid, slitta show di Las Vegas (Di martedì 22 febbraio 2022) (Adnkronos) – Rinviato a giugno L'articolo proviene da City Roma News. Leggi su cityroma
Advertising
marisavillani : RT @ImolaOggi: Faceva i concerti ultravax - Justin Bieber positivo al Covid - nicoferlav : RT @ImolaOggi: Faceva i concerti ultravax - Justin Bieber positivo al Covid - biebspvrpose : mi è venuto in mente il periodo in cui su insta avevo solo 1 seguito: justin bieber - AleDeTommasi : RT @VanityFairIt: La popstar ha dovuto rinunciare a malincuore alle prossime esibizioni live, dopo una sola tappa del nuovo tour https://t.… - taenorm : @heronpizza No è una cosa generica che fanno con tutti gli artisti in realtà, anche le blackpink avevano un costo d… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber positivo al Covid, rimanda show Las VegasJustin Bieber è risultato positivo al Covid ed è costretto a rimandare il suo show a Las Vegas. La nuova data sarà il 28 giugno. La tappa di Las Vegas avrebbe dovuto essere la seconda del suo 'Justice ...
Justin Bieber positivo al Covid, slitta show di Las VegasRinviato a giugno Justin Bieber è positivo al Covid. Lo ha riferito alla Cnn un portavoce del cantante che avrebbe dovuto esibirsi alla T - Mobile Arena di Las Vegas ieri, nell'ambito del suo 'Justice World Tour', ma ...
- Justin Bieber positivo al Covid ferma lo show a Las Vegas TGCOM
- Justin Bieber positivo al Covid, spostati i concerti di Las Vegas Vanity Fair Italia
- Justin Bieber positivo al Covid-19, rimanda show Las Vegas tvsvizzera.it
- Justin Bieber ha il Covid, riprogrammati i concerti a Las Vegas Music Fanpage
- Justin Bieber positivo al coronavirus, slitta la data del tour a Las Vegas - L'Unione Sarda.it L'Unione Sarda.it
- Visualizza la copertura completa su Google News
Musica, Justin Bieber è risultato positivo al Covid: slitta lo spettacolo di Las VegasIl noto artista Justin Bieber è risultato positivo al Covid. Lo spettacolo di Las Vegas è stato quindi riprogrammato.
Justin Bieber positivo al Covid-19, rimanda lo show di Las VegasJustin Bieber è risultato positivo al Covid-19 ed è costretto a rimandare il suo show a Las Vegas. La nuova data sarà il 28 giugno. La tappa di Las Vegas avrebbe dovuto essere la seconda del suo ‘Just ...
Justin BieberSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Justin Bieber