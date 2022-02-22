SESSION: SKATE SIM ARRIVA UN GRANDE AGGIORNAMENTORainbow Six Siege: Demon Veil anno 7Toshiba: come aumentare lo storage delle console gamingElden Ring - nuovo trailer approfondisce le meccaniche di giocoLEGO e Universal danno il benvenuto ai nuovi set della linea Jurassic ...Taito Egret II mini - Limited Blue Edition aperto il preordineXiaomi annuncia la lineup di Robot Vacuum-MopCall of Duty: Mobile Stagione 2: One-Four-One ritorna in Task Force ...Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection disponibile per Nintendo SwitchGTA Online: ricompense triple, sconti e altroUltime Blog

Justin Bieber positivo al Covid | slitta show di Las Vegas

Justin Bieber
(Adnkronos) – Rinviato a giugno

Justin Bieber è risultato positivo al Covid ed è costretto a rimandare il suo show a Las Vegas. La nuova data sarà il 28 giugno. La tappa di Las Vegas avrebbe dovuto essere la seconda del suo 'Justice ...

Rinviato a giugno Justin Bieber è positivo al Covid. Lo ha riferito alla Cnn un portavoce del cantante che avrebbe dovuto esibirsi alla T - Mobile Arena di Las Vegas ieri, nell'ambito del suo 'Justice World Tour', ma ...
Il noto artista Justin Bieber è risultato positivo al Covid. Lo spettacolo di Las Vegas è stato quindi riprogrammato.

Justin Bieber è risultato positivo al Covid-19 ed è costretto a rimandare il suo show a Las Vegas. La nuova data sarà il 28 giugno. La tappa di Las Vegas avrebbe dovuto essere la seconda del suo ‘Just ...
