World Car of the Year - Annunciati i modelli finalisti (Di mercoledì 9 febbraio 2022) Il concorso World Car of The Year 2022 ha annunciato le vetture finaliste pronte a contendersi i vari awards, che saranno assegnati il 13 aprile al Salone di New York, sia per la classifica assoluta che per quelle di categoria. Scontata la presenza di molte elettriche, che oltre a un titolo dedicato potrebbero conquistare anche il premio principale.La World Car of the Year e la Electric Car. Per il titolo di World Car of the Year, le dieci finaliste sono l' Audi Q4 e-tron, la Ford Mustang Mach-E, la Hyundai Ioniq 5, la Kia EV6, la Cupra Formentor, la Genesis G70, le sorelle Toyota GR86 e Subaru BRZ, la Honda Civic, la Hyundai Tucson e la Lexus NX. Per quanto riguarda, invece, i riconoscimenti di categoria, sarà nominata World Electric Vehicle of the ... Leggi su quattroruote (Di mercoledì 9 febbraio 2022) Il concorsoCar of The2022 ha annunciato le vetture finaliste pronte a contendersi i vari awards, che saranno assegnati il 13 aprile al Salone di New York, sia per la classifica assoluta che per quelle di categoria. Scontata la presenza di molte elettriche, che oltre a un titolo dedicato potrebbero conquistare anche il premio principale.LaCar of thee la Electric Car. Per il titolo diCar of the, le dieci finaliste sono l' Audi Q4 e-tron, la Ford Mustang Mach-E, la Hyundai Ioniq 5, la Kia EV6, la Cupra Formentor, la Genesis G70, le sorelle Toyota GR86 e Subaru BRZ, la Honda Civic, la Hyundai Tucson e la Lexus NX. Per quanto riguarda, invece, i riconoscimenti di categoria, sarà nominataElectric Vehicle of the ...

Advertising

MaP39008118 : @andrea62881161 @SALVATOREviva2 @chetempochefa Sai, è nominato anche come miglior film, premio per cui anche È stat… - sartacarmelo : @mishingallifrey è in gara con worst person in the world e drive my car, a me è piaciuto un sacco quel film ma mi d… - uIeumm : 0scar merda ma vabe faccio il tifo x andrew, ariana, the worst person in the world e drive my car (con quest’ultimo… - f_bozzi : @ledep film discreto Drive my car, ma imo dovrebbe essere assegnato a The worst person in the world - oathkeepergirl : Drive My Car 3 ore di film. Lo recupero la domenica pomeriggio. Devo recuperare The Worst Person In The World anche. -