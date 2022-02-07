RISULTATI: IWRG “El Protector 2022” 06.02.2022 (Di lunedì 7 febbraio 2022) I RISULTATI dello Show andato in scena la scorsa Domenica a Naucalpan de Juarez, Estado de Mexico: IWRG El Protector 2022Domenica 6 Febbraio – Naucalpan de Juarez, Estado de Mexico (Mexico) Tag Team Match – Kenji & X-Devil battono Spider Fly & Villarreal – Baronessa & Lolita battono Jessie Jackson & Sagitarius – Bengalee vs. Satania finisce in Parità Hair Vs. Hair Four Way Match – Black Dragon, Hell Boy e Tortuga Leo battono Big Mike Tag Team Super Libre Match – Accion Jackson & Travis Banks battono Alpha Wolf & Dragon Bane IWRG Intercontinental Middleweight Title Match – Travis Banks batte Dragon Bane (c) e diventa Nuovo Campione!!! El Protector 2022 Match – El Hijo ...Leggi su zonawrestling
