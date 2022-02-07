Meet Midas, Turkey's first retail investing startup, which has raised $11M Spark Capital, Earlybird Digital East and Nigel Morris (Di lunedì 7 febbraio 2022) - ISTANBUL, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Midas, a retail investing startup that gives access to US and Turkish equities in Turkey, announced today that it has raised $11 million in equity funding. The fundraise comes just 8 months after their inception, and is led by Spark Capital and Earlybird Digital East Fund, with Nigel Morris, Revo Capital also participating. This is one of the largest fintech seed investments to date in Turkey. Midas launched with a large waitlist in April 2021, and over $100m has now been traded on the platform. In less than a year since launch, Midas now has a team of 70 ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Cadence Introduces Comprehensive Safety Solution for Faster Certification of Automotive and Industrial Designs...generation of functional safety diagnostic coverage reports with an annotation back into the Midas ... With this solution, we are able to meet ISO 26262 safety requirements with the necessary accuracy ...
