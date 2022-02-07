GTA Online: i brani di The Contract di Dr. Dre disponibiliClassifica Sanremo 2022 : Vince Mahmood e Blanco - Elisa e Gianni ...Il piccolo Rayan non ce l'ha fatta : Morto il bambino di 5 anni ...Bambino in pozzo Marocco | Ultime notizie : Il piccolo Ryan respira a ...EA SPORTS annuncia le Stelle del Futuro di FIFA 22Grand Theft Auto 6 confermatoOlliOlli World Recensione PS4 ProCaduta dei capelli : Ecco tutti i rimediTV DALLA PARTE DEGLI ANIMALI : I CAVALLI CHE LEIDAA HA SALVATO DAL ...In Marocco si continua a scavare per salvare il piccolo RayanUltime Blog

Meet Midas, Turkey's first retail investing startup, which has raised $11M Spark Capital, Earlybird Digital East and Nigel Morris

 Midas, a retail investing startup that gives access to US and Turkish equities in Turkey, announced today that it has raised $11 million in equity funding.  The fundraise comes just 8 months after their inception, and is led by Spark Capital and Earlybird Digital East Fund, with Nigel Morris, Revo Capital also participating. This is one of the largest fintech seed investments to date in Turkey. Midas launched with a large waitlist in April 2021, and over $100m has now been traded on the platform. In less than a year since launch, Midas now has a team of 70 ...
