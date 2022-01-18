Booker T: “Corey Graves dovrebbe starsene seduto al tavolo dei commentatori” (Di martedì 18 gennaio 2022) Durante l’ultima puntata del podcast Hall of Fame, Booker T ha parlato del report che darebbe Corey Graves come potenzialmente pronto a tornare sul ring, dopo l’OK dei dottori. Booker aveva già avuto screzi con Graves nel 2018 (che si sono poi rivelati essere un work), ma questa volta le parole dell’ex campione WCW sono più dure e sembrerebbero sincere. Booker sul ritorno di Graves al ring Booker ha detto: “Tutti questi tizi che lavoravano, e a cui poi è successo qualcosa che li ha costretti a ritirarsi, e che poi sono tornati, sapevamo tutti chi fossero, OK? Nessuno sapeva chi diavolo fosse Corey Graves prima che si ritirasse, OK? So che si arrabbierà per quello che ho appena detto. Il punto è, con tutto ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
Zona_Wrestling : #WWE Booker T: 'Corey Graves dovrebbe starsene seduto al tavolo dei commentatori' - -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Booker Corey
GTA Trilogy, e le radio? C'è una notizia per voi..." Love My Way Spandau Ballet " Gold Thomas Dolby " Hyperactive! Romeo Void " Never Say Never Corey ...Underground Band " Smokin' Cheeba Cheeba The Chakachas " Jungle Fever Bob James " Nautilus Booker T. ...
GTA Trilogy: in attesa della sua uscita ecco la lista di tutte le canzoni..." Love My Way Spandau Ballet " Gold Thomas Dolby " Hyperactive! Romeo Void " Never Say Never Corey ...Underground Band " Smokin' Cheeba Cheeba The Chakachas " Jungle Fever Bob James " Nautilus Booker T. ...
Trieste ingaggia Corey Sanders Sportando
NBA round-up: LeBron James inspires Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers edge Brooklyn Nets in thriller on MLK DayDevin Bookers 48 points inspires the Phoenix Suns to another win; Miles Bridges stars to lift Charlotte Hornets past New York Knicks; Joel Embiids 32 points in vain against Washington Wizards; Nicolas ...
McMain trails for most of game but finds way to edge ScotlandvilleAfter not leading for the first three periods, defending Class 4A champion Eleanor McMain put some distance between itself and Division I power Scotlandville in the fourth quarter in a ...
Booker CoreySegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Booker Corey