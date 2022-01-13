LD Systems® Launches 'Your Sound. Our Mission.' Campaign (Di giovedì 13 gennaio 2022) German professional audio product manufacturer and distributor LD Systems® scales in North America as it doubles down on its commitment to mobile DJs and musicians with new Campaign NEU-ANSPACH, Germany, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/
LD Systems®, German-based professional audio product manufacturer and distributor, today announces its 'Your Sound. Our Mission.' digital marketing Campaign aiming to reach a growing group of key users - mobile DJs and musicians of all kinds. Through the Campaign, LD Systems® will reinforce its position as a global leader in Sound technology by spotlighting LD Systems® users who celebrate the brand for its unique and user-centric products. Since its founding in 2002, LD ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
