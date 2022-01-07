FIFA ANNUNCIA I CANDIDATI ALLA SQUADRA DELL'ANNO 2021EA svela il nuovo evento Apex Legends Abissi Oscuri Shiba Inu: cosa aspettarsi nei prossimi mesi da una delle ...BETHESDA - Raggiungi l'incredibile nuovo mondo di The Elder ScrollsFar Cry 6 - Pagan Control, DLC di Far Cry 6, disponibile dall'11 ...KONAMI celebra i 35 anni di Castlevania con il lancio della NFT ...Kappa e Ubisoft svelano l'esclusiva R6 Capsule CollectionPlayStation VR2: il gaming VR next-gen su PS5CES 22: LG RIDEFINISCE L’HOME ENTERTAINMENT CON LE NUOVE TVApex Legends - “Storie di Frontiera: Gridiron”Ultime Blog

All About Elite racconta il debutto della AEW su TBS Ospite Eddie Mantegna!

Riparte col nuovo anno anche All About Elite, il programma dedicato alla All Elite Wrestling ...

Commenta
All About Elite racconta il debutto della AEW su TBS. Ospite Eddie Mantegna! (Di venerdì 7 gennaio 2022) Riparte col nuovo anno anche All About Elite, il programma dedicato alla All Elite Wrestling prodotto da Zona Wrestling sul canale Twitch di Open Wrestling Tv. Per commentare il debutto su TBS della compagnia di Tony Khan, Simone Spada e Matteo Iadarola ospitano uno dei decani di Zona Wrestling, ovvero Eddie Mantegna. Tanti i temi dibattuti: dalla conferma di Adam Page alla vittoria dei Jurassic Express, passando per il successo di Jade Cargill. La puntata di All About Elite
