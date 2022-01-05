SI GROUP APPOINTS RUSTOM JILLA AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

(Di mercoledì 5 gennaio 2022)brings nearly 20 years of international CFO experience including transformational change SCHENECTADY, N.Y., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/SI, a leading performance additives company, announced today the appointment ofas its Senior Vice President and, effective immediately.succeeds Patrick Weinberg, who previously held the CFO position with SIcomes to SIwith nearly 20 years of experience as the CFO of public and private equity-backed global manufacturing and distribution businesses. Most recently,served as CFO for International Flavors and Fragrances, Inc., or IFF, leading their global Finance, ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : GROUP APPOINTS

Padova News

"SIis poised for growth in performance additives, and I look forward to helping deliver the company's operational and financial commitments in alignment with our strategy." Jilla earned a ...... Marketing Rightware press@rightware.com John Tews The Millerschin248 - 320 - 3814 jtews@... Continua a leggere InfogainDayapatra Nevatia as President and Chief Operating Officer ...Seasoned hospitality veteran brings more than 25 years of luxury industry experience to the Jumeirah hotel. Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort appoints Savino Leone as GM. abu dhabi, abu dhabi ...LOFTER GROUP ("LOFTER" or "the Group"), a Hong Kong-based property developer, is pleased to appoint Mr. Alvin Leung to the new leadership role of investment management as the group plans to strengthen ...