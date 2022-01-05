CES 2022 | Acer presenta nuovi ChromebookSamsung annuncia nuovi monitorFederfarm : accordo Ffp2 a 75 centCovid : Omicron in 28,4% campioni acque reflueHong Kong : condannata a 15 mesi carcere Hang TungGuida per organizzare un viaggio a New YorkTorre del Greco : Bimbo annega, bloccata madreLaccio emostatico per bloccare il vaccino : no vax operato d'urgenzaIn Europa superati 100mln di contagi Covid50 Mascherine certificate FFP2 NR Sconto e OffertaUltime Blog

SI GROUP APPOINTS RUSTOM JILLA AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

JILLA brings nearly 20 years of international CFO experience including transformational ...

SI GROUP APPOINTS RUSTOM JILLA AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (Di mercoledì 5 gennaio 2022) JILLA brings nearly 20 years of international CFO experience including transformational change SCHENECTADY, N.Y., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 SI GROUP, a leading performance additives company, announced today the appointment of RUSTOM JILLA as its Senior Vice President and CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, effective immediately. JILLA succeeds Patrick Weinberg, who previously held the CFO position with SI GROUP. JILLA comes to SI GROUP with nearly 20 years of experience as the CFO of public and private equity-backed global manufacturing and distribution businesses. Most recently, JILLA served as CFO for International Flavors and Fragrances, Inc., or IFF, leading their global Finance, ...
"SI Group is poised for growth in performance additives, and I look forward to helping deliver the company's operational and financial commitments in alignment with our strategy." Jilla earned a ...

