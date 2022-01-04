AEW: CM Punk sfida Kazuchika Okada (Di martedì 4 gennaio 2022) CM Punk, subito dopo il suo ritorno al wrestling, aveva dichiarato che c’era una pletora di atleti che avrebbe voluto affrontare. Nel frattempo la AEW era nel pieno della sua partnership con la NJPW e Punk ha affrontato un gran numero di giovani talenti della federazione di Jacksonville. Un dream match sarebbe quello tra Kazuchika Okada e CM Punk, con il primo che proprio recentemente ha dichiarato di voler affrontare il wrestler di Chicago e Bryan Danielson. La risposta del Second City Saint non si è fatta di certo attendere. Dream match In un tweet, CM Punk ha lanciato la sfida al Rainmaker, dando lui le coordinate per raggiungerlo:“Ecco il mio indirizzo, vieni a trovarmi:1901 W Madison St Chicago, IL 60612 United States”Il tutto, condito dal tag finale ...Leggi su zonawrestling
