Oramed Subsidiary Oravax Medical Signs Cooperation and Purchase Agreement for an Initial Pre-Purchase of 10 Million Doses of Oral COVID-19 Vaccines with Tan Thanh Holdings to Commercialize in Southeast Asia (Di mercoledì 29 dicembre 2021) Initial pre-Purchase of 10 Million Doses of Oral Vaccines with a potential deal for further orders worth hundreds of Millions of dollars Prospective patient population of approximately 660 Million throughout the Association of Southeast Asian Nations NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ORMP) (TASE: ORMP) (www.Oramed.com), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of Oral drug delivery platforms, today announced that its Subsidiary, Oravax Medical, has signed a Cooperation and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
