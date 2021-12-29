LEGO presenta il nuovo set LEGO Ideas Sonic The Hedgehog Green Hill ...THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT: TUTTI GLI ACCESSORI A TEMASesto San Giovanni : Madre e figlia trovate morte in casaCovid-19 : Nuovo record di casi, la situazione nel mondoQuali sono le branche del web marketing?Covid-19 : Ecco come fermare OmicronMyanmar : rinviata la sentenza contro San Suu KyiConfcommercio turismo : crollo vacanze NataleMaria Rita Conese : Uccide moglie e getta corpo in un fiume OsentoVaccino Covid-19 : oltre 108 Mln di dosi, 24.883 i nuovi casi in ...Ultime Blog

Oramed Subsidiary Oravax Medical Signs Cooperation and Purchase Agreement for an Initial Pre-Purchase of 10 Million Doses of Oral COVID-19 Vaccines with Tan Thanh Holdings to Commercialize in Southeast Asia

Initial pre-Purchase of 10 Million Doses of Oral Vaccines with a potential deal for further orders ...

zazoom
Commenta
Oramed Subsidiary Oravax Medical Signs Cooperation and Purchase Agreement for an Initial Pre-Purchase of 10 Million Doses of Oral COVID-19 Vaccines with Tan Thanh Holdings to Commercialize in Southeast Asia (Di mercoledì 29 dicembre 2021) Initial pre-Purchase of 10 Million Doses of Oral Vaccines with a potential deal for further orders worth hundreds of Millions of dollars Prospective patient population of approximately 660 Million throughout the Association of Southeast Asian Nations NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ORMP) (TASE: ORMP) (www.Oramed.com), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of Oral drug delivery platforms, today announced that its Subsidiary, Oravax Medical, has signed a Cooperation and ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Oramed Subsidiary

Eden Empire Completes Third Tranche Closing of Private Placement

Eden Empire Inc. (the "Company" or "Eden Empire") is pleased to announce that it has closed the third tranche of its previously announced C$500,000 private placement (the "Private Placement").The ...

Oravax Medical and Tan Thanh Holdings to commercialize oral COVID-19 vaccines in Southeast Asia

Oramed Pharmaceuticals announced that its subsidiary, Oravax Medical, has signed a cooperation and purchase agreement with Vietnam based Tan Thanh Holdings Investment Joint Stock Company to pre ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Oramed Subsidiary
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Oramed Subsidiary Oramed Subsidiary Oravax Medical Signs