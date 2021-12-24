Flor de Caña Rum wins top industry distinctions as global leader in sustainability (Di venerdì 24 dicembre 2021) - LONDON, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Flor de Caña, the sustainably produced premium rum brand from Nicaragua, achieved an unprecedented accomplishment during The Spirits Business Awards 2021 by being honored with the "Distillery sustainability Award" and the "Ethical Award", in recognition of the brand's global leadership and profound commitment to sustainable practices. Flor de Caña received the "Distillery sustainability Award" thanks to its commitment to reducing its environmental impact, which includes being the world's only Carbon Neutral and Fair Trade certified spirit, distilling its rum with 100% renewable energy, capturing all CO2 emissions during fermentation and having planted 800,000 trees since 2005. The brand also received the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Flor de Caña Rum wins top industry distinctions as global leader in sustainabilityFlor de Caña produces a range of premium rums aged naturally in bourbon barrels for up to 30 years, without artificial ingredients or added sugar. The entire production process of Flor de Ca&...
Chilean restaurant receives the "Flor de Caña World's Most Sustainable Restaurant Award"... said Mauricio Solórzano, Global Ambassador for Flor de Caña. Previously, Flor de Caña had granted the "Most Sustainable Restaurant in Latin America" award to Pujols in Mexico and the "...
