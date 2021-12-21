Zepp Health annuncia spedizioni in aumento nel terzo trimestre del 2021 (Di martedì 21 dicembre 2021) Zepp Health, azienda che gestisce Zepp e Amazfit, ha visto un incremento delle vendite durante il terzo trimestre di quest’anno grazie all’aumento delle vendite globali L'articolo proviene da TuttoAndroid. Leggi su tuttoandroid
Advertising
TuttoAndroid : Zepp Health annuncia spedizioni in aumento nel terzo trimestre del 2021 - GizChinait : #Zepp e #AmazFit continuano a crescere: sul podio in Italia #ZeppHealth -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Zepp Health
ZEPP HEALTH REPORTS SURGE IN GLOBAL SHIPMENTS IN Q3 2021Proprietary brands Amazfit and Zepp lead in Brazil, Czech Republic, Russia and Indonesia CUPERTINO, Calif., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP) continued its robust growth in global adult watch shipments in the third quarter of 2021, according to the Q3 2021 Quarterly Wearable Device Tracker by the International Data ...
Amazfit si è classificata al terzo posto nelle spedizioni globali di smartwatch nel terzo trimestre 2021CUPERTINO, California, 25 novembre 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - Amazfit, un marchio di Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), si è classificato terzo nelle spedizioni globali di smartwatch nel terzo trimestre del 2021, secondo il più recente Global Smartwatch Model Tracker pubblicato da Counterpoint ...
Zepp e Amazfit continuano a crescere: sul podio in Italia GizChina.it
Zepp e Amazfit continuano a crescere: sul podio in ItaliaZepp Health ci fa sapere l'andamento dei brand Zepp e Amazfit, le cui vendite stanno crescendo in tutto il mondo, Italia compresa.
Zepp Health shipments rise in Q3 2021, as Amazfit & Zepp leads Brazil, Russia, and other marketsZepp Health has just reported that its global shipments have seen a surge in the third quarter of this year. The news arrives from IDC in its report titled “Q3 2021 Quarterly Wearable Device Tracker.” ...
Zepp HealthSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Zepp Health