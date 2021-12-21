VIDEO | AEW Dark | Elevation del 20 12 2021

(Di martedì 21 dicembre 2021) Torna AEW, il web show della All Elite Wrestling che apre la nuova settimana di programmazione della compagnia. Lo show di questa settimana ha 6 match annunciati ufficialmente e come di consueto avrà inizio all’1 di notte italiana, con la possibilità di recuperarlo on demand sempre in questa pagina anche nei giorni successivi: Emi Sakura, Nyla Rose & The Bunny vs. Gigi Rey, Jessica James & Lady Bird Monroe Red Velvet vs. Madi Wrenkowski Bear Country (Bear Boulder & Bear Bronson) vs. Chaos Project (Luther & Serpentico) Andrade El Idolo vs. Kaun Amber Rodriguez vs. Thunder Rosa TheOrder (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson & Ten) vs. The Hardy Family Office (Isiah Kassidy, Matt Hardy & The Blade)

AEW_Argentina : @SerenaDeeb siempre un paso adelante. #AEWDynamite #AEWSpaceEnVivo -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : VIDEO AEW

SpazioWrestling.it

FULL GEAR 2021/ Wrestling, info streamingtv: Kenny Omega contro Adam Page! Attesa pure per le battaglie Champion vs Champion con i wrestler titolati a cercere di surclassare i loro opposti:...ALL OUT 2021/ Wrestling, info streamingtv: il ritorno sul ring di CM Punk! STREET FIGHT, FALLS COUNT ANYWHERE E LA SFIDA PER LE CINTURE Nel corso di Full Gear 2021 saranno diversi i match ...Jay Lethal is a true veteran in the world of professional wrestling after competing for over twenty years now. He established himself as one of the stars ...Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe and All Elite Wrestling. Matt Hardy Hoping for Dream ...