VIDEO: AEW Dark: Elevation del 20.12.2021 (Di martedì 21 dicembre 2021) Torna AEW Dark: Elevation, il web show della All Elite Wrestling che apre la nuova settimana di programmazione della compagnia. Lo show di questa settimana ha 6 match annunciati ufficialmente e come di consueto avrà inizio all’1 di notte italiana, con la possibilità di recuperarlo on demand sempre in questa pagina anche nei giorni successivi: Emi Sakura, Nyla Rose & The Bunny vs. Gigi Rey, Jessica James & Lady Bird Monroe Red Velvet vs. Madi Wrenkowski Bear Country (Bear Boulder & Bear Bronson) vs. Chaos Project (Luther & Serpentico) Andrade El Idolo vs. Kaun Amber Rodriguez vs. Thunder Rosa The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson & Ten) vs. The Hardy Family Office (Isiah Kassidy, Matt Hardy & The Blade) Leggi su zonawrestling
AEW_Argentina : @SerenaDeeb siempre un paso adelante. #AEWDynamite #AEWSpaceEnVivo -
SURVIVOR SERIES 2021/ Wrestling WWE, streaming video tv: RAW contro Smackdown!FULL GEAR 2021/ Wrestling AEW, info streaming video tv: Kenny Omega contro Adam Page! Attesa pure per le battaglie Champion vs Champion con i wrestler titolati a cercere di surclassare i loro opposti:...
FULL GEAR 2021/ Wrestling AEW, info streaming video tv: Kenny Omega contro Adam Page!ALL OUT 2021/ Wrestling AEW, info streaming video tv: il ritorno sul ring di CM Punk! STREET FIGHT, FALLS COUNT ANYWHERE E LA SFIDA PER LE CINTURE Nel corso di Full Gear 2021 saranno diversi i match ...
Disco Inferno Blasts AEW For Losing Jay Lethal In The ShuffleJay Lethal is a true veteran in the world of professional wrestling after competing for over twenty years now. He established himself as one of the stars ...
Matt Hardy Wants Jeff in AEW; Vince McMahon Texts Baron Corbin; MJF Taunts CM PunkBleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe and All Elite Wrestling. Matt Hardy Hoping for Dream ...
