Tianma Unveils Four Micro-LED Displays at 2021 Micro-LED Ecosystem Alliance Conference (Di lunedì 20 dicembre 2021) XIAMEN, China, Dec. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Tianma Microelectronics Co., Ltd. ("Tianma", 000050.SZ) held the inaugural 2021 Micro-LED Ecosystem Alliance Conference in Xiamen, China on December 17th. Dozens of representatives from leading manufacturers as well as industry experts and academics from universities worldwide gathered to discuss the technical challenges in producing Micro-LEDs, the applications of Micro-LED technologies and what the future prospects of the field. At the Conference, Tianma unveiled Four new types of Micro-LED
