Obsessed with a Naked Monster: i peccati possono essere perdonati? – Recensione (Di venerdì 17 dicembre 2021) Mancavo da un po’ sul fronte recensioni, soprattutto su quello Boy’s Love, quindi mi sembra il momento giusto di ritornare con il mio titolo preferito in assoluto: Obsessed with a Naked Monster (Hadakeru Kaibustu) di Ogeretsu Tanaka sensei. Edito qui in Italia da Jpop, la casa editrice mette nel suo elenco un’altra grande (Grandissimissima! Lo so, sono poco obbiettiva! NdA) opera di una della mangaka yaoi più brave in circolazione. Questa volta il tema che l’autrice tocca è quello più duro da assimilare: un peccato, uno grave, e un perdono…ma lui vuole davvero farsi perdonare? Obsessed with a Naked Monster – dopo aver toccato il fondo, si può solo risalire Shuna è un ragazzo brillante, di bello aspetto, estroverso e con alle spalle ...Leggi su metropolitanmagazine
