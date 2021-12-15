WARNER BROS. GAMES E DC ANNUNCIANO WONDER WOMANCellularline: Nuovi auricolari Defy per il gaming e Vivid con ...Covid-19 variante Omicron : la terza dose Pfizer alza le difeseGiovanna Jenny Cantarero : trovato morto presunto omicida Sebastiano ...LG: AL CES 2022 “THE BETTER LIFE YOU DESERVE”Assassin’s Creed Crossover Stories disponibileFIFA 2022: Mkers è l’unico team con due squadre nella Team of the ...Arcadegeddon - aggiornamento Autunnale disponibileMSI - "Buon Natale e felice MSI nuovo"Chocobo GP - data di lancioUltime Blog

Anchorage Digital Raises $350 Million in Series D Funding Round | Led by KKR

New Round values premier Digital asset platform at over $3 billion SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2021 ...

zazoom
Commenta
Anchorage Digital Raises $350 Million in Series D Funding Round, Led by KKR (Di mercoledì 15 dicembre 2021) New Round values premier Digital asset platform at over $3 billion SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 Anchorage Digital ("Anchorage" or the "Company"), the premier Digital asset platform for institutions, today announced it has closed a $350 Million Series D Funding Round led by global investment firm KKR. Participants include Goldman Sachs, Alameda Research, Andreessen Horowitz, Apollo credit funds, funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, Blockchain Capital, Delta Blockchain Fund, Elad Gil, GIC, GoldenTree Asset Management, Innovius Capital, Kraken, Lux Capital, PayPal Ventures, Senator Investment Group, Standard Investments, Thoma Bravo, and Wellington Management. This ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Anchorage Digital

Gartner Survey of Over 2,000 CIOs Reveals the Need for Enterprises to Embrace Business Composability in 2022

...provides CIOs and IT leaders with the insights and tools to drive the organization through digital ... Voice and Data Service in Bristol Bay Business Wire Business Wire - 19 Ottobre 2021 ANCHORAGE, ...

Intrado, TSG Global and WMC Global Form Strategic Initiative

Expanding beyond mobile and messaging to address all digital service sectors, WMC Global focuses on ... Voice and Data Service in Bristol Bay Business Wire Business Wire - 19 Ottobre 2021 ANCHORAGE, ...
Governo statunitense in tribunale per una truffa da 11 milioni di dollari in Bitcoin  Cointelegraph Italia

KKR leads $350M raise for crypto custody bank Anchorage Digital

Federally-chartered crypto custody bank Anchorage Digital has closed a $350 million funding round from investors like KKR, Goldman Sachs, PayPal and others.

Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball loses to No. 5 Alaska Anchorage

The Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball team fell to fifth-ranked Alaska Anchorage 70-55 on Tuesday night at the Shark Tank.
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Anchorage Digital
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Anchorage Digital Anchorage Digital Raises $350 Million