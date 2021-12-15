Anchorage Digital Raises $350 Million in Series D Funding Round, Led by KKR (Di mercoledì 15 dicembre 2021) New Round values premier Digital asset platform at over $3 billion SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Anchorage Digital ("Anchorage" or the "Company"), the premier Digital asset platform for institutions, today announced it has closed a $350 Million Series D Funding Round led by global investment firm KKR. Participants include Goldman Sachs, Alameda Research, Andreessen Horowitz, Apollo credit funds, funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, Blockchain Capital, Delta Blockchain Fund, Elad Gil, GIC, GoldenTree Asset Management, Innovius Capital, Kraken, Lux Capital, PayPal Ventures, Senator Investment Group, Standard Investments, Thoma Bravo, and Wellington Management. This ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
KKR leads $350M raise for crypto custody bank Anchorage DigitalFederally-chartered crypto custody bank Anchorage Digital has closed a $350 million funding round from investors like KKR, Goldman Sachs, PayPal and others.
