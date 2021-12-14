Seeing Stars: in Olanda una notte piena di stelle diventa una meravigliosa opera d'arte (Di martedì 14 dicembre 2021) Il designer olandese Daan Roosegaarde ha voluto mostrarci quanto è bello il cielo senza inquinamento, e ha chiesto a un'intera città di spegnere le luci. Il risultato è uno spettacolo mai visto, che fa sognare a occhi apertiLeggi su vanityfair
Advertising
TravellerItalia : Seeing Stars: in Olanda una notte piena di stelle diventa una meravigliosa opera d'arte - MalagoliAnna : Spente tutte le luci della cittadina olandese di Franeker, in Frisia, risplendono le stelle grazie all’inesauribile… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Seeing Stars
Rivedere le stelle: la città di Franeker aderisce al progetto 'Seeing Stars'Scopo del progetto è ridurre l'inquinamento luminoso così da consentire ai cittadini di ammirare le stelle anche semplicemente stando in ...
Why Bachelor's Kit Keenan Is Rooting for 1 of Clayton's ContestantsBachelor Nation Stars Who Found Best Friends on the Shows Read article "I actually met one of his ... "But seeing her new relationship, she just seems so healthy and happy and living her truth, which is ...
Spegnere la città per riaccendere il cielo, l'ultima impresa di Daan Roosegaarde Cieloterradesign.com
Love Island contestant joins Dancing with the Stars line-upThe countdown to the new series of Dancing with the Stars Ireland is on but who will appearing on the show in January? Here's all you need to know ...
daan roosegaarde and UNESCO switch off a dutch city's lights to see the stars as heritageUNESCO netherlands aims to recognise seeing stars as a form of universal heritage. by switching off the lights in franeker together with daan roosegaarde and UNESCO netherlands bring the stars back to ...
Seeing StarsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Seeing Stars