Sibling Rivalry! Prince William Reveals What Charlotte and George Fight About

Sibling Rivalry
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/Kensington Palace/PA/WPA Pool/ShutterstockNo one Fights like ...

Sibling Rivalry! Prince William Reveals What Charlotte and George Fight About (Di domenica 5 dicembre 2021) The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/Kensington Palace/PA/WPA Pool/ShutterstockNo one Fights like Siblings. Prince William revealed that Prince George and Princess Charlotte have some trouble when it comes to their morning routine, and they used to argue daily. Prince William and Duchess Kate’s Sweetest Moments With Their Kids Read article “Most mornings there’s a massive Fight between Charlotte and George as to What song is played in the morning,” the Duke of Cambridge, 39, shared on the “Time to Walk” season 2 finale, which debuts on Monday, December 6, for Apple Watch for Fitness+ subscribers and on Apple Music 1. “And I have to, now, ...
