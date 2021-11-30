Sinopec Lands World' s Largest Photovoltaic Green Hydrogen Production Project in Kuqa | Xinjiang

(Di martedì 30 novembre 2021) BEIJING, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation's (HKG: 0386, "") hosted an online launching ceremony on November 30 in the cities of Beijing, Urumqi andto announce that China's first 10,000-tonpilot, thePilot(the ""), has officially started construction. Upon completion, thewill produce an annualoutput of 20,000 tons, making it the's...

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation's (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec") hosted an online launching ceremony on November 30 in the cities of Beijing, Urumqi and Kuqa to announce that China's first 10,000-ton ...With total investment of $470.77 million, the project will produce an annual output of green hydrogen reaching 20,000 tons when put into operation. With an expected reduction of carbon ...