Sinopec Lands World' s Largest Photovoltaic Green Hydrogen Production Project in Kuqa | Xinjiang

BEIJING, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation's (HKG: 0386, ...

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation's (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec") hosted an online launching ceremony on November 30 in the cities of Beijing, Urumqi and Kuqa to announce that China's first 10,000-ton Photovoltaic Green Hydrogen pilot Project, the Sinopec Xinjiang Kuqa Green Hydrogen Pilot Project (the "Project"), has officially started construction. Upon completion, the Project will produce an annual Green Hydrogen output of 20,000 tons, making it the World's Largest Photovoltaic Green Hydrogen ...
With total investment of $470.77 million, the project will produce an annual output of green hydrogen reaching 20,000 tons when put into operation. With an expected reduction of carbon ...
