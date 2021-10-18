Riders Republic in prova dal 21 al 27 ottobreFALLOUT 76 - Giornata delle Bombe e Halloween in arrivoELDEN RING - Annunciato il Closed Network TestApex Legends presenta la nuova leggenda: AshNASCE LA FERRARI MOBILE ESPORTS SERIES GRAZIE A REAL RACING 3Wiko Power U30 128GB Edizione Speciale disponibileCALL OF DUTY: VANGUARD ZOMBI - Q&A CON IL TEAM DI TREYARCHIL VIDEOGIOCO “DC LA SQUADRA DEI SUPERANIMALI” SARÀ DISPONIBILE NEL ...Call of Duty: Vanguard trailer di lancio ufficialeCrolla a terra mentre fa jogging : il 37enne Filippo Morando muore ...Ultime Blog

LTI Crosses USD 2 billion Annual Revenue Run Rate

- LTI constant currency Revenues grow 8.9% QoQ and 25.5% YoY; Net profit up by 20.8% YoY MUMBAI, ...

- LTI constant currency Revenues grow 8.9% QoQ and 25.5% YoY; Net profit up by 20.8% YoY MUMBAI, India, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 Larsen & Toubro Infotech (BSE: 540005) (NSE: LTI), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, announced its Q2 FY22 results today. In US Dollars: In Indian Rupees: Recent Deal Wins -  Selected by a European company providing digital marketing solutions for a global, end-to-end managed services deal spanning across the internal IT department. The scope includes business applications maintenance, development and support of cloud and data platforms, as well as  end-user services. This will cover multiple digital technologies and will ensure costs efficiency, increased service flexibility and quality, and support growth plans of the company -  Chosen by a North American manufacturer of golf cars and utility vehicles ...
