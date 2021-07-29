Bob Odenkirk’s Is ‘OK’ After Being Hospitalized for ‘Heart-Related’ Incident (Di giovedì 29 luglio 2021) Things are looking up. Bob Odenkirk’s son, Nick Odenkirk, confirmed that the actor is on the mend After collapsing on set and Being rushed to the hospital on Tuesday, July 27. Celebrity Health Scares Read article “He’s going to be okay,” Nick, 22, wrote via his Instagram Story on Wednesday, July 28. The Fargo alum’s rep also confirmed the good news, telling Us Weekly in a statement on Wednesday that the star and his family “would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking After him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side.” Bob Odenkirk. Evan ...Leggi su cityroma
