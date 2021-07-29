PlayStation 5 supera 10 milioni di unità vendute Back 4 Blood: nuovo trailer mostra l'azione co-op e PvPKnockout City: Disponibile la Stagione 2 Zuffa al CinemaLa Famiglia Addams: Caos in Casa nuovo trailer di giocoMario Draghi , Nuovo Cdm : scuola e i trasporti pubblici col Green ...Samsung presenta Odyssey Neo G9, il nuovo monitor gaming curvoASUS annuncia in Italia del monitor ProArt PA32UCG-KMass Effect Legendary Edition - Il tuo Shepard, le tue scelteRed Dead Online: perlustra Annesburg in cerca del gioiello dell'EstDariusBurst Another Chronicle EX+ per PS4 e Switch disponibile oggi Ultime Blog

Bob Odenkirk’s Is ‘OK’ After Being Hospitalized for ‘Heart-Related’ Incident

Things are looking up. Bob Odenkirk’s son, Nick Odenkirk, confirmed that the actor is on the mend ...

Things are looking up. Bob Odenkirk's son, Nick Odenkirk, confirmed that the actor is on the mend After collapsing on set and Being rushed to the hospital on Tuesday, July 27. "He's going to be okay," Nick, 22, wrote via his Instagram Story on Wednesday, July 28. The Fargo alum's rep also confirmed the good news, telling Us Weekly in a statement on Wednesday that the star and his family "would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking After him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side."
