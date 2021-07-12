Posso risparmiare sull’assicurazione auto?SCALA L'APICE DEL MOTORSPORT IN F1 2021: TRAILER DI LANCIOPass esplosivi di Red Dead Online pensati per i banditiLewis Hamilton e Max Verstappen in testa al gruppo - Rivelate le ...Trasloco economico e senza stress: la guidaLa Malattia segreta di Raffaella Carrà : la confessione di Milly ...Denise Pipitone : interrogato per ore l'ex fidanzato di Jessica ...Massimo Cacciari contro Renzi e Letta : Gli ha umiliati!ELECTRONIC ARTS ANNUNCIA “RIPPLE EFFECT STUDIOS”, PRECEDENTEMENTE ...Red Dead Online : Sporcati le mani per arricchirti in una serie di ...Ultime Blog

‘Three Floors’ Review | Nanni Moretti Hits Basement Level in an Awkward | Ill-Judged Melodrama

‘Three Floors’
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a cityroma©
It’s been exactly 20 years since Nanni Moretti won the Palme d’Or at Cannes with “The Son’s Room,” a ...

zazoom
Commenta
‘Three Floors’ Review: Nanni Moretti Hits Basement Level in an Awkward, Ill-Judged Melodrama (Di lunedì 12 luglio 2021) It’s been exactly 20 years since Nanni Moretti won the Palme d’Or at Cannes with “The Son’s Room,” a graceful, humane and often surprisingly witty drama about a family regathering itself in the wake of shattering tragedy. That’s a long time ago, and it feels longer by the minute as you watch the Italian writer-director’s latest, “Three Floors,” a film clearly conceived to hit the same bittersweet notes as his 2001 triumph, but scarcely recognizable as the work of the same filmmaker. Dramatically stilted, cinematically drab and morally dubious at multiple turns, this soapy lather of assorted crises concerning the residents of a single Roman apartment ...
Leggi su cityroma
Advertising

twitterCinemathon : Paolo Del Brocco, Elena Lietti, Riccardo Scamarcio, Alba Rohrwacher, Nanni Moretti, Margherita Buy, Adriano Giannin… -

Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : ‘Three Floors’
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : ‘Three Floors’ ‘Three Floors’ Review Nanni Moretti