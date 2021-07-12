Era in scooter con il nipotino : Matteo Anastasio ucciso durante i ...Euro2020 Italia Inghilterra : Gli sportivi calciatori inglesi si ...Posso risparmiare sull’assicurazione auto?SCALA L'APICE DEL MOTORSPORT IN F1 2021: TRAILER DI LANCIOPass esplosivi di Red Dead Online pensati per i banditiLewis Hamilton e Max Verstappen in testa al gruppo - Rivelate le ...Trasloco economico e senza stress: la guidaLa Malattia segreta di Raffaella Carrà : la confessione di Milly ...Denise Pipitone : interrogato per ore l'ex fidanzato di Jessica ...Massimo Cacciari contro Renzi e Letta : Gli ha umiliati!Ultime Blog

Halo Technology Group Announces 2 Strategic Acquisitions | ARIA Technologies and Solid Optics

IRVINE, Calif., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halo Technology Group (Halo or Halo Group), the world's ...

Halo Technology Group Announces 2 Strategic Acquisitions: ARIA Technologies and Solid Optics (Di lunedì 12 luglio 2021) IRVINE, Calif., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Halo Technology Group ("Halo" or "Halo Group"), the world's largest independent manufacturer of fiber optic transceivers and high-speed cabling, announced today it has completed two Acquisitions to broaden its product portfolio and strengthen its global presence. Halo acquired ARIA Technologies ("ARIA"), an industry leading designer, manufacturer, and provider of fiber optical connectivity solutions headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area. ...
