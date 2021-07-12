Deenova Expands its Italy Winning Streak with 9 Year Tender at ASST Vimercate Hospitals (Di lunedì 12 luglio 2021) MILAN-(BUSINESS WIRE)- #Deenova - Deenova today publicly disclosed that its remarkable European market success in 2020 steadily expanded to ... Managing Director of Deenova in Italy stated: 'It is a ...Leggi su 01net
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Deenova Expands
Deenova Expands its Italy Winning Streak with 9 Year Tender at ASST Vimercate HospitalsChristophe Jaffuel , Deenova Chief Commercial Officer, stated: 'These 2 latest multi - year Public Tender wins ( San Camillo and ASST Vimercate ) highlight Deenova main differentiating ...
Juniper Research: Mobility - as - a - Service to Displace 2.2 Billion Private Car Journeys by 2025; Driven by PublicPrivate PartnershipsContacts Sam Smith, Press Relations T: +44(0)1256 830002 E: sam.smith@juniperresearch.com Articoli correlati Deenova Expands its Italy Winning Streak with 9 Year Tender at ASST Vimercate Hospitals ...
Superbonus per caserme e ospedali, non per hotel - LE MISURE Agenzia ANSA
Deenova ExpandsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Deenova Expands