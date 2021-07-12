“A prison is a place of transit” says magistrate Sebastiano Ardita (Di lunedì 12 luglio 2021) The images of the violence in the Santa Maria Capua Vetere prison in the province of Caserta exploded in the consciousness of an entire nation. Such terrible images still remain in the national media as a warning because watching unarmed prisoners exposed to gratuitous violence by a handful of prison officers raises many serious questions. Yet, the world of prisons is a world far from public debate. It is a territory we want to be far away from and isolated from our consciences. It is not our problem, yet when it explodes, it involves everyone. We face this world, unknown to most, talking with the ...Leggi su leurispes
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : prison place
Thessaloniki Doc Fest Pic Trains Lens on 'Invisible' Victims of Turkey's Political CrisisI still remember the day he took me to this underground place he had set up together with other ...by the prospect of a trial that could take them away from their children and put them in prison for ...
Casting Calls America and its Affiliated Brands Consolidate as "Slate Click", Open Initial Investment Round... Vampires Diaries ) and actor/voice actor/director Todd Haberkorn ( Fairy Tai l, Paranormal Prison )... Continua a leggere Teleperformance Earns First Great Place to Work® Award in Turkey Business Wire ...
Dodici anni di carcere per aver sgozzato un compagno di bevuteLOSANNA - Il tribunale distrettuale penale di Losanna ha condannato oggi un cittadino somalo a 12 anni di prigione per omicidio. Una notte del 2017, ubriaco, aveva sgozzato un amico nigeriano con un c ...
prison placeSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : prison place