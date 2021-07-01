Stellantis Italy sales up 19.5% in June, share up to 37.7% (Di giovedì 1 luglio 2021) TURIN, JUL 1 - Stellantis's Italy sales were up 19.5% in June compared to last June, and its market share up to 37.7%, from 35.5%, the Italo - American - French carmaker said Thursday. Six - month ...Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Stellantis Italy
Stellantis Italy sales up 19.5% in June, share up to 37.7%TURIN, JUL 1 - Stellantis's Italy sales were up 19.5% in June compared to last JUne, and its market share up to 37.7%, from 35.5%, the Italo - American - French carmaker said Thursday. Six - month sales were up 52.3%...
Motor Valley Fest, si alza il sipario sul mondo dei motori. Oggi il taglio del nastro inaugurale nel cortile dell'Accademia Militare di ......di rilievo per tenere accesi i riflettori su uno dei settori di punta dell'eccellenza Made in Italy:... Accenture, CMS Advanced Materials Technology, TAG Heuer; con la partecipazione di Stellantis, ...
Cirio: la gigafactory di Stellantis a Torino, pronto il dossier per Draghi La Repubblica
Stellantis Italy sales up 19.5% in June, share up to 37.7%TURIN, JUL 1 - Stellantis's Italy sales were up 19.5% in June compared to last JUne, and its market share up to 37.7%, from 35.5%, the Italo-American-French carmaker said Thursday. Six-month sales wer ...
Tupy reaches agreement to acquire the Brazilian and Portuguese cast iron operations of TeksidJOINVILLE, Brazil, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tupy S.A. ("Tupy"), a Brazilian multinational company dedicated to designing and manufacturing structural ...
Stellantis ItalySegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Stellantis Italy