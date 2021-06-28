Omicidio di Chiara Gualzetti : La ragazza trovata morta a Monteveglio ...Smart home, il mercato italiano oltre il miliardo nel 2023Corea del Nord : preoccupazione per la salute di Kim Jong-unCovid-19, Sileri : Bisogna correre con le seconde dosi di vaccinoNiente mascherine all'aperto : bisogna continuare a monitorareCovid-19 : nel mondo oltre 3,9 Mln di mortiWonder Boy: Ash in Monster World esce su PC Steam il 29 giugnoSequestro Nonna Vincenza : tutelare dipendentiTHE SIMS 4 SI PRENDE IL PALCOSCENICO CON CON SIMS SESSIONLa Stagione 5: In Deep Water di Call of Duty Mobile arriva il 29 ...Ultime Blog

Love is in the air, anticipazioni 28 giugno – 2 luglio 2021: crisi tra Eda e Serkan (Di lunedì 28 giugno 2021) Love is in the air A Love is in the air è crisi tra Eda e Serkan. Colpa del lavoro e della mancata fiducia di lui nei suoi confronti per via del furto di un progetto. Tutti i dettagli nelle anticipazioni che seguono. Love is in the air è in onda dal lunedì al venerdì alle 15.30 su Canale 5. Love is in the air, anticipazioni da lunedì 28 giugno a venerdì 2 luglio 2021 S1 Ep21 – Nel giorno del compleanno di Serkan, Eda gli organizza una cena di lavoro con Selin. Serkan ...
