The Harder They Fall – Il Teaser Trailer

The Harder They Fall è un "western tanto innovativo quanto fedele alla tradizione" diretto da Jeymes Samuel e prodotto da Shawn Carter, James Lassiter e Jeymes Samuel. Di cosa parla The Harder They Fall? Quando il fuorilegge Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) viene a sapere che il suo nemico Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) sta per essere rilasciato di prigione, riunisce la gang per rintracciarlo e vendicarsi. Ad affiancarlo in questo western di nuova generazione ci sono l'ex fiamma Stagecoach Mary (Zazie Beetz), il suo braccio destro e il suo braccio sinistro, rispettivamente l'irascibile Bill
The Harder They Fall, il trailer del violento western NetflixUn western violento, ispirato al cinema di Quentin Tarantino e con un cast di tutto rispetto: si tratta di 'The Harder They Fall' , film Netflix che vanta fra gli interpreti Regina King , LaKeith Stanfield , Idris Elba , Zazie Beetz , Delroy Lindo , Edi Gathegi , Jonathan Majors , Danielle Deadwyler , RJ ...
Tutto sul film The Harder They Fall su Netflix: trama e trailerGuarda in streaming su Netflix il western The Harder They Fall con Idris Elba . Ecco data di uscita, trama, trailer ufficiale e cast. The Harder They Fall è un " western tanto innovativo quanto fedele alla tradizione" diretto da Jeymes Samuel ...
The Harder They Fall, il trailer del violento western NetflixUscirà in streaming in autunno e vanta un cast da grandi occasioni: Regina King, LaKeith Stanfield, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz e Delroy Lindo ...
