‘Plan B’ Review | A Girls-Behaving-Badly Comedy With Two Star-Making Performances and a Scandalous Spirit

‘Plan B’ Review: A Girls-Behaving-Badly Comedy With Two Star-Making Performances and a Scandalous Spirit (Di sabato 22 maggio 2021) “Plan B” is a Girls-Behaving-Badly all-night-long road-trip Comedy that’s built on a formula chassis, but it’s fast and funny, With a Scandalous Spirit, and it’s got a couple of lead Performances that, if there’s any justice, should have the town talking. The film made me realize that almost every time a movie like this one comes along that has young women at the center of it, it’s been an independent film. In the randy teens + binge party = escalating trainwreck genre of high delinquent Comedy, that’s a crucial distinction, because it means that the films bypass a certain mainstream blandification. “Plan B” will be released May 28 on Hulu, and it’s clear that the relevant executive note-givers did not see fit to demand that the ...
