GIANTS Software presenterà Farming Simulator 22 al FarmCon 21YU-GI-OH! DUEL LINKS: KC GRAND TOURNAMENT 2021, TUTTI I DETTAGLIPJ MASKS: EROI DELLA NOTTE IN ARRIVO SU CONSOLE E PC QUEST’AUTUNNOXiaomi: 100 Mi Store aperti in Europa Overwatch: Anniversario 2021 disponibileNi no Kuni II: Il Destino di un Regno PRINCE'S EDITION arriverà su ...GTA Online: preziosa statua di una pantera avvistata a Cayo PericoAFFINA E RIDISEGNA LA CASA IN THE SIMS 4 DREAM HOME DECORATORFORECLOSED Release Date ConfermataPEPPA PIG IL VIDEOGIOCO ARRIVA PER CONSOLE QUEST’AUTUNNO

‘F9’ Roars Toward an Estimated $52 Million Opening Day in China Despite Security ‘Threat’

‘F9’ Roars
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a cityroma©
“F9,” the latest installment in the “Fast & Furious” franchise, is already revving up for a box ...

zazoom
Commenta
‘F9’ Roars Toward an Estimated $52 Million Opening Day in China Despite Security ‘Threat’ (Di venerdì 21 maggio 2021) “F9,” the latest installment in the “Fast & Furious” franchise, is already revving up for a box office takeover — though a notably less spectacular one than other franchise films in years past. Its release appears not to have been marred by what Universal Pictures called a Security “threat” earlier this week that forced the studio to abruptly cancel a major promotional event in Shanghai. “F9” racked up more than $32.6 Million (RMB210 Million) in pre-sale tickets, making it the most hotly anticipated Hollywood tentpole of the year so far. It broke the RMB100 Million ($15.5 Million) pre-sale mark at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, and the RMB200 Million ($31 Million) mark at 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to movie ticketing service Maoyan. The platform is already ...
Leggi su cityroma
Advertising
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : ‘F9’ Roars
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : ‘F9’ Roars ‘F9’ Roars Toward Estimated Million