‘F9’ Roars Toward an Estimated $52 Million Opening Day in China Despite Security ‘Threat’ (Di venerdì 21 maggio 2021) “F9,” the latest installment in the “Fast & Furious” franchise, is already revving up for a box office takeover — though a notably less spectacular one than other franchise films in years past. Its release appears not to have been marred by what Universal Pictures called a Security “threat” earlier this week that forced the studio to abruptly cancel a major promotional event in Shanghai. “F9” racked up more than $32.6 Million (RMB210 Million) in pre-sale tickets, making it the most hotly anticipated Hollywood tentpole of the year so far. It broke the RMB100 Million ($15.5 Million) pre-sale mark at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, and the RMB200 Million ($31 Million) mark at 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to movie ticketing service Maoyan. The platform is already ...Leggi su cityroma
Advertising
‘F9’ RoarsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : ‘F9’ Roars