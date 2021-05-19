‘Friends’ Apartment Lego Kit Comes With a Canoe, a Turkey and a Janice Minifig (Di mercoledì 19 maggio 2021) All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. There is nothing more fulfilling than an ultra-specific Lego set. And “Friends” fanatics, your time is now. You’ve seen the Lego Central Perk building set, but now Lego has leveled-up. Behold the “Friends” Apartments, both of them. A massive undertaking that includes the duo New York rentals complete With stage lighting and a Joey Minifigure in all of Chandler’s clothes. The attention to detail is worth putting your head in a Turkey over. Crazy specificity is power of Lego. Are you deeply into ...Leggi su cityroma
