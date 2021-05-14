MotoGP France, Viñales: "Here's the reason for my highs and lows" (Di venerdì 14 maggio 2021) The Yamaha rider had a free practice day of two halves , finishing outside the top ten, in twelfth place, in FP1, before finishing third in FP2. What changed? Without a doubt, the weather. While rain ... Leggi su motosprint.corrieredellosport (Di venerdì 14 maggio 2021) The Yamaha rider had a free practice day of two halves , finishing outside the top ten, in twelfth place, in FP1, before finishing third in FP2. What changed? Without a doubt, the weather. While rain ...

Advertising

Tiziana_TITTI_3 : RT @Max_Racing_Team: Freddo e pioggia a Le Mans ??? ?? Romano evidenzia il suo ottimo feeling con il tracciato ?? Qualche problema per Adriàn… - ktmhsqtm : RT @Max_Racing_Team: Freddo e pioggia a Le Mans ??? ?? Romano evidenzia il suo ottimo feeling con il tracciato ?? Qualche problema per Adriàn… - Max_Racing_Team : Freddo e pioggia a Le Mans ??? ?? Romano evidenzia il suo ottimo feeling con il tracciato ?? Qualche problema per Adr… - forix : MotoGP, France, 1st free practice: Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team, Ducati Desmosedici GP21), 1'38.007, 153.723 km/h - GiulioDiPiero : RT @Max_Racing_Team: Romano ed Adriàn sono pronti per il quinto gran premio del 2021 ?? Ci aspetta un grande weekend ???? . #FrenchGP #Husqvar… -