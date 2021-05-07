Big Data Benefits the Digital Transformation of Manufacturing Industry in Guiyang (Di venerdì 7 maggio 2021) Guiyang, China, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/
A group of robots was moving mechanical arms in the Manufacturing workshop. Picking, loading and unloading, they always work in an orderly manner. In AVIC Guiyang Wanjiang Aviation Electromechanical Co., Ltd., the journalist witnessed the Digital Transformation of the Manufacturing Industry. Guiyang, a previously less developed city in Southwest China, has been known for the assimilation of big Data. As China's "Big Data Valley", how Guiyang utilizes Data-driven solutions in the Manufacturing Industry? The journalist at Huanqiu.com interviewed several stakeholders. "Thanks to the Digital ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
A group of robots was moving mechanical arms in the Manufacturing workshop. Picking, loading and unloading, they always work in an orderly manner. In AVIC Guiyang Wanjiang Aviation Electromechanical Co., Ltd., the journalist witnessed the Digital Transformation of the Manufacturing Industry. Guiyang, a previously less developed city in Southwest China, has been known for the assimilation of big Data. As China's "Big Data Valley", how Guiyang utilizes Data-driven solutions in the Manufacturing Industry? The journalist at Huanqiu.com interviewed several stakeholders. "Thanks to the Digital ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
acidfaster : @drighelli tu che bazzichi il mondo dei big huge mega data ??che connessione usano i ricchi? - chidambara09 : RT @kapusons: In particolare mostreremo al pubblico #WebLive e #SocialIndex, le piattaforme sviluppate da eXtreme in partnership con kapuso… - about_big_data : RT @Int4things: L'11/05 torna Industry 4.0 - 360 Summit. Fra gli altri argomenti si parlerà di sensoristica intelligente e #IndustrialIoT e… - Int4things : L'11/05 torna Industry 4.0 - 360 Summit. Fra gli altri argomenti si parlerà di sensoristica intelligente e… - kapusons : In particolare mostreremo al pubblico #WebLive e #SocialIndex, le piattaforme sviluppate da eXtreme in partnership… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Big Data
CALCIO - Campionato: Torna in campo tutta la Serie DQueste le partite rinviate a data da destinarsi per situazioni di quarantena in corso per casi ... Il big match del girone F Recanatese - Campobasso sarà trasmesso in diretta streaming sulla pagina ...
Rimini - Prato: dirige Carlo Virgilio di AgrigentoQueste le partite rinviate a data da destinarsi per situazioni di quarantena in corso per casi ... Il big match del girone F Recanatese - Campobasso sarà trasmesso in diretta streaming sulla pagina ...
Insegnare i big data ai bambini, futuri cittadini digitali Big Data 4Innovation
Ecco i 13 progetti smart finanziati da SMACTSMACT finanzia i 13 progetti vincitori del bando dedicato all'Industry 4.0, con idee innovative e ambiziose per rendere l'impresa più smart. Scopri di più ...
Siena Awards: obiettivi puntati su Steve Winter e i suoi “Big Cats”Il noto fotoreporter americano per la prima volta in Italia, ospite del festival internazionale sulle arti visive ...
Big DataSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Big Data