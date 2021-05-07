Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 7 maggio 2021), China, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/A group of robots was moving mechanical arms in theworkshop. Picking, loading and unloading, they always work in an orderly manner. In AVICWanjiang Aviation Electromechanical Co., Ltd., the journalist witnessed theof the, a previously less developed city in Southwest China, has been known for the assimilation of big. As China's "BigValley", howutilizes-driven solutions in the? The journalist at Huanqiu.com interviewed several stakeholders. "Thanks to the...