Cycling | Nibali to race Giro after recovering from injury

ROME, MAY 3 - Italian 2013 and 2016 Giro d'Italia winner Vincenzo Nibali will compete in this year's ...

Nibali, 36, who has also won the Tour de France and the Vuelta a Espana, the other two grand tours, broke his right wrist in training on April 14. "Attention, there's something in the water", Trek ...

Giro d’Italia 2021, ecco chi ci sarà: Nibali ci prova, torna Hindley. Bernal l’uomo da battere

Ufficializzato l’elenco dei partecipanti, lo Squalo c’è dopo la frattura al polso. La sfida di Yates, le crono per Ganna. Si rivedono Evenepoel e Groenewegen ...
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
