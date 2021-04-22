Vinyl record sales overtake CDs in Italy after 30 years (Di giovedì 22 aprile 2021) It said revenues from record sales were up 121% compared to the first quarter of 2020, taking them slightly above earnings from CDs, which were down 6%. Vinyl records now account for around 11% of ...Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Advertising
edf_point : Record Store Day. Pre-order: La Famiglia ' C.N.E.F. / Odissea ' -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Vinyl record
Vinyl record sales overtake CDs in Italy after 30 yearsIt said revenues from record sales were up 121% compared to the first quarter of 2020, taking them slightly above earnings from CDs, which were down 6%. Vinyl records now account for around 11% of ...
Il trono di Spade, ecco le iniziative per il 10° anniversarioPer il decimo anniversario della serie dei record, dal 16 al 23 aprile Sky propone un canale ... · Un nuovo assortimento in edizione limitata di Funko Pop! Vinyl dei protagonisti della serie ...
La vinyl record case di Helmut Lang per Louis Vuitton Collater.al Magazine
Vinyl record sales overtake CDs in Italy after 30 yearsROME, APR 22 - Sales of vinyl records surpassed those of CDs in value terms in Italy in the first quarter of this year for time since 1991, according to Deloitte data compiled for Italian music indust ...
Vinyl recordSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Vinyl record