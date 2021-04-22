F1: gli spunti di riflessione dopo il GP di ImolaAnnunciato Farming Simulator 22Vivid Money ora integra Apple Pay Sony presenta 3 nuovi potenti speaker wirelessTHE GREAT ACE ATTORNEY CHRONICLES ARRIVA IN OCCIDENTECovid seconda causa morte dopo i tumori : in una settimana +11% ...Sfiducia a Ministro Speranza : Ok al voto il 28/4Ex Commissario Arcuri : Indagine su acquisto siringheSpirit La Grande Avventura di Lucky nuovo trailer Nuova gamma di memorizzazione FireCuda di Seagate

Vinyl record sales overtake CDs in Italy after 30 years

It said revenues from record sales were up 121% compared to the first quarter of 2020, taking them ...

zazoom
Commenta
Vinyl record sales overtake CDs in Italy after 30 years (Di giovedì 22 aprile 2021) It said revenues from record sales were up 121% compared to the first quarter of 2020, taking them slightly above earnings from CDs, which were down 6%. Vinyl records now account for around 11% of ...
Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Advertising

twitteredf_point : Record Store Day. Pre-order: La Famiglia ' C.N.E.F. / Odissea ' -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Vinyl record

Vinyl record sales overtake CDs in Italy after 30 years

It said revenues from record sales were up 121% compared to the first quarter of 2020, taking them slightly above earnings from CDs, which were down 6%. Vinyl records now account for around 11% of ...

Il trono di Spade, ecco le iniziative per il 10° anniversario

Per il decimo anniversario della serie dei record, dal 16 al 23 aprile Sky propone un canale ... ·      Un nuovo assortimento in edizione limitata di  Funko  Pop! Vinyl dei protagonisti della serie ...
La vinyl record case di Helmut Lang per Louis Vuitton  Collater.al Magazine

Vinyl record sales overtake CDs in Italy after 30 years

ROME, APR 22 - Sales of vinyl records surpassed those of CDs in value terms in Italy in the first quarter of this year for time since 1991, according to Deloitte data compiled for Italian music indust ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Vinyl record
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Vinyl record Vinyl record sales overtake Italy