WorldSBK, the calendar: to start with an Aragon - Estoril doubleheader (Di venerdì 16 aprile 2021) We expected the news to break next week but instead it has been confirmed today. We're talking about the latest provisional Superbike calendar , which is gradually taking shape ahead of the 2021 season. starting with a bang The latest news regards the ...Leggi su motosprint.corrieredellosport
WorldSBK, the calendar: to start with an Aragon - Estoril doubleheaderThe 2021 calendar Translated by Heather Watson WorldSBK, Batta: 'My passion for bikes is my lifeblood'
WorldSBK Test: the Aruba Ducati team also considers the Flag to FlagIn the production - derived series, where they have a "rolling chassis", riders get their mechanics to change the tyres to suit the conditions. WorldSBK different from Endurance While in endurance ...
